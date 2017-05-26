Fireworks ignite inside grocery store, prompting evacuation

Shoppers at an Atlanta grocery store had to abandon their carts and leave the store after someone ignited a fireworks display inside, setting off the sprinkler system.
0:16 | 05/26/17

