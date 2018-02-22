Transcript for Florida school officer waited outside building as killings happened, sheriff says

After being briefed by internal affairs. I've restricted to about deputies. While we delve further into this. Take statements. And make a decision. Whether or not they could've done more or should have done more. It's a fluid investigation. They are restrictive duty. In the case of Scott Peterson and a school resource deputy. I want to clarify. Any rumors conjecture or stories that have been out there. Scott Peterson was absolutely on campus. Harassment it through this entire event. He was armed he was in uniform. Have to seen video. Witness statements. And Scott Peterson's very own statement. I decided. This morning. To suspend. Scott Peterson without pay. Pending an internal investigation. As is his right. Scott Peterson chose to. Resign. Because he has the necessary time with the agency. And meets the requirements. Of retirement. He resigned and slash retire. The investigation. Will continue. We're not going to. Disclose the video at this time. And we may never disclose the video. Penny on the prosecution. In the criminal case. Well what I saw was. A deputy. Arrived at the west side of building twelve. Take up a position. And he never went in. Any questions. That's not actors. Yes. It. I I don't know the I know people got their deputies got there there was a time and no Coral Springs deputies were in there acting heroically. I believe by the time the first Coral Springs police officer went in there. They're kilo was all promises. I know we had deputies clearly inside pulling bodies out I don't know what this time supplies they sent a fluid investigation. So people will see what happens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.