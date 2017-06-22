Transcript for Flint airport director: Maintenance worker saved stabbed officer's life

Pierce city. For just unsung hero. Well that was most likely not knowing speaking for her but I'm assuming it was the arm one of our maintenance employees one of our employees here that. Was talking with. The ten network. He's. Huge helped restrain the individual. Yes. Well I think I'm not afraid to say I believe he saved Jeff's life. I believe. You know I'm proud of all of our responders. And especially proud of him because he jumped out there and did something that. Is courageous. I'd like to say we'd all do the same thing but I can't even say that I would so I I I I can't thank them enough already thank them. A lot. I'm just we're proud that he's part of this team. He's an ever made us worker was. Believe bishop international airport authority.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.