Flood water nearly reaches Houston freeway signs

A portion of I-610 at Market Street is completely covered with water.
0:10 | 08/27/17

This is crazy. We have seen it connected. Six and market streets now lake.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

