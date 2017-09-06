Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets

Surf's up on the streets of south Florida thanks to recent heavy rains.
0:31 | 06/09/17

Comments
Transcript for Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets
When life gives you eleven and he make lemonade or Florida he get a surfboard yes she sure fort. Record rains past few days left some streets filled with water so much water and get the fact that a couple of guys in north. Lauderdale decided to hang ten. Lacking any big swells they have to have. For truck while they say if Seattle and graduating he was finally able to accomplish one of his dreams stream bank. Dream big folks that is one big dream big bird.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

