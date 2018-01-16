Florida man arrested after leaping from 2nd-story balcony

More
When Pasco County sheriff's officers knocked on his door, Rashad Walker allegedly exited through his rear sliding-glass door and jumped to the floor below, where he was greeted by deputies waiting to arrest him.
0:48 | 01/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida man arrested after leaping from 2nd-story balcony
Giving weapons. Cups quick. What is there. But.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52385349,"title":"Florida man arrested after leaping from 2nd-story balcony","duration":"0:48","description":"When Pasco County sheriff's officers knocked on his door, Rashad Walker allegedly exited through his rear sliding-glass door and jumped to the floor below, where he was greeted by deputies waiting to arrest him.","url":"/US/video/florida-man-arrested-leaping-2nd-story-balcony-52385349","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.