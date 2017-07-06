Transcript for Florida mom intentionally lets snake bite 1-year-old

Woman in Florida. Posting this controversial video on FaceBook. It shows. Her one year old daughter being bitten by small snake. A look. All sheriff's office investigated and determine that. Purposely exposing the child to the snake was enough to bring a child abuse charge of the but the woman says the whole point of the thing was to teach the baby a less. It bitten me and my son and then leave a mark several times so. I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce or without actually getting hurt she's not scared of snakes but Sheila touching meat and so that was my goal. She also says that people who. No her realize that she would never purposely hurt her own child. I guess that the child learns his. Not touch that saying that he and then the issue on touch others think. Ha how did you learn that lesson I'd just not that way and I didn't pay period in have to means nothing written in a manner that way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.