Transcript for Florida school shooting survivor calls for action

It's 230 and I'm in my eighteen environmental science class. And we hear the first gunshot echoed through the halls. Our first response was. That's on middle lot like a gunshot and we close the door we tell a teacher she closes the door and right after she does that the fire on its full. Eric hello thanks. Teachers teach her where I early front tire on content shouldn't. This is not acceptable this is something that is completely unacceptable and that we need to take action we can sell these great things like. Condolences. And saying we're so sorry for your loss. It is obviously important but what we need at this point is not to say that anymore because there shouldn't be any more children that die we need to take action.

