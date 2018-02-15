Florida school shooting suspect is a 'broken child,' lawyer says

"My children they go to school in this community and I feel horrible for these families," McNeill said, adding, "and Mr. Cruz feels that pain."
0:23 | 02/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida school shooting suspect is a 'broken child,' lawyer says
He's a broken human being he's a broken child. I'm. It's just this sadness that this community is feeling I mean my children are. They go to school in this community I feel horrible for these families. Ands. Mr. cruise feels that pain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

