Transcript for Florida Shooting Latest: 2016 video shows shooting suspect fighting students

We begin with a new glimpse of the troubled former student accused of that horrific school shooting Rampage in Florida the suspect was caught on camera fighting at the school in 2016. And was later suspended. One of five times he was disciplined by that school before getting expelled. And the family who took command after he lost his mother has broken their silence calling him a monster. Overnight you video of the alleged Florida shooter fighting with classmates. First obtained by or Miami station WP LG that's him in the white shirt in a brawl with several students last year. The family who welcomed the alleged shooter into their home saying. We have this monster living under our roof. And we didn't know. Kimberly Snead and her husband James telling the sun sentinel newspaper everything everybody seems to know we didn't know the nineteen year old picture which here at his mother's funeral. The alleged killer moving in with this needs after her death. They say he followed every rule of their home to the T. But that it was battling depression and days before the shooting took him to a therapist the day of the massacre Kimberly Snead said she left home to run errands by the time she returned to the alleged shooter was gone. The next and last time they saw him he was in custody. They say he apologized. One classmate telling ABC knees he likely waited for Valentine's Day to carry out his plan glove with something that nick never really understood. And if you look at. Down things they might have been. The trigger as to why that date was the day he chose to do this this morning we know the alleged shooter has now revoked his right to remain silent. He's being held in solitary confinement and remains on suicide watch. There's no doubt in my mind that Nicholas Cruz. Shot many people. Killed seventeen. The killer is in custody. Through the legal process. And we're gonna hear much more from the couple welcomed the shooting suspect into their home on Good Morning America this morning in their first ever TV interview.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.