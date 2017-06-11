Florida State suspends Greek life after alcohol death

More
University President John Thrasher didn't say how long the suspension will last.
0:13 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida State suspends Greek life after alcohol death
New developments in the fraternity get at Florida State University police say pledge Andrew coffee was found dead at an off campus party authorities believe is debt is alcohol related. School's president tonight suspending all fraternities and sororities indefinitely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50973830,"title":"Florida State suspends Greek life after alcohol death","duration":"0:13","description":"University President John Thrasher didn't say how long the suspension will last.","url":"/US/video/florida-state-suspends-greek-life-alcohol-death-50973830","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.