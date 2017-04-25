Florida trapper gives injured alligator a kiss after taping its jaws shut

More
A trapper was called in to remove an alligator from the middle of a South Florida road after a driver apparently ran it over, authorities said.
0:49 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida trapper gives injured alligator a kiss after taping its jaws shut
Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47001338,"title":"Florida trapper gives injured alligator a kiss after taping its jaws shut","duration":"0:49","description":"A trapper was called in to remove an alligator from the middle of a South Florida road after a driver apparently ran it over, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/florida-trapper-injured-alligator-kiss-taping-jaws-shut-47001338","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.