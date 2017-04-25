Florida wildlife officers searching for loose monkey

More
Officials are warning residents against approaching the wild animal or making eye contact.
1:21 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida wildlife officers searching for loose monkey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47006242,"title":"Florida wildlife officers searching for loose monkey","duration":"1:21","description":"Officials are warning residents against approaching the wild animal or making eye contact.","url":"/US/video/florida-wildlife-officers-searching-loose-monkey-47006242","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.