Transcript for OK Foods recalls chicken over contamination

Knew it nearly warning but a massive chick Emery called tell you about OK food incorporated recalled more than not 930000. Pounds of chicken. Due to complaints about metal pieces in the food and these are some the labels of the affected products the company says the pieces came from a metal conveyor belt. While they love highway billboards down North Carolina and some clever lines but one bill war. Kind of set up a bit of a controversy says it's sometimes it's okay to throw rocks at girls. Really while now the Dora put up me and says it clearly means rocks as in diamonds. That's not Celtic now but he's done a flood of complaints and an organization for a domestic abuse survivor says the act confuses love and abuse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.