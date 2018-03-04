Transcript for Footage shows cop hitting protester in rally for Sacramento police shooting victim

A different look at another controversy stemming from the deadly Sacramento police shooting of Seth and Clark. A sheriff's department has released new video of one of its SUVs hitting a grandmother. As she protested carts killing here's ABC's Natalie Brunell. Protesters at a Sacramento rally for step on Clark Saturday night were reeling after witnessing days. I a Sacramento sheriff's as he beat knocking down a grandmother protests in Clarke's death last month at the hands of police. The SUV healing away. The newly released video from inside both sheriffs vehicles at the scene revealing the moments leading up to an after the collision. Okay. The global. The first as he beat pulling away safely the second striking the woman off the right side of the vehicle she was taking to the hospital with minor injuries a high likelihood that he did not even know. That he collided with that protesters the California Highway Patrol now investigating as some protesters lash out. Calling it another example of law enforcement acting recklessly two weeks to the day after Clark was shot and killed by police to. When he was unarmed. Sheriff's deputies calling the weekend's continued protests overall peaceful and productive. It's an unfortunate. Event. That punctuated an otherwise. Fantastic evening. The woman who is hit by that shares as TV is out of the hospital recovering her family telling ABC news she has hired an attorney. Natalie Bernal ABC news Los Angeles.

