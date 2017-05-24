Foster parent shortage dire as heroin overdoses rise

More
Child removals have more than doubled in Florida's Circuit 12.
6:18 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Foster parent shortage dire as heroin overdoses rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47588423,"title":"Foster parent shortage dire as heroin overdoses rise","duration":"6:18","description":"Child removals have more than doubled in Florida's Circuit 12.","url":"/US/video/foster-parent-shortage-dire-heroin-overdoses-rise-47588423","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.