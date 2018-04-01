Fresno State student found dead at frat house near campus

More
The male student was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the university.
0:54 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fresno State student found dead at frat house near campus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52133679,"title":"Fresno State student found dead at frat house near campus","duration":"0:54","description":"The male student was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the university.","url":"/US/video/fresno-state-student-found-dead-frat-house-campus-52133679","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.