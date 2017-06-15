Gabby Giffords calls shooting 'an attack on all who serve'

Former Rep. Giffords was seriously injured from a shooter in 2011.
Transcript for Gabby Giffords calls shooting 'an attack on all who serve'
And congressman's Felice is the first member of congress rewarded by gunfire since Gabby Giffords yes she was gravely wounded while meeting voters in her home state of Arizona in her district six years ago. In a statement Gifford said. They're shooting is an attack on all who serve and all who participate in our democracy. And heartbroken for the pain of congressman school lease the other victims and their family friends and colleagues who survived. And this sign of unity members of that democratic congressional baseball team taking time out of their practice to pray for the attack victims one member said practice. Just shut down when they got word of what happened. And staffers who worked for congressman's police say he always wore Louisiana State University geared to every practice. And every game so at tonight's game. Both Republicans and Democrats will be wearing LSU shirts. As a salute to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

