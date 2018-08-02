Transcript for Gay Olympic skater Adam Rippon won't meet with Pence

anymore. This is kind of funny because, you know, a past controversy of his, you know, is coming back to bite him right square on the face because openly gay olympic skater Adam rypien declined an invite to sit with the vp because he says pence funded conversion therapy in the past which pence says is not true. But should they have a sit-down? Should he sit down to talk with this gentleman who doesn't even sort of recognize him as a person? I believe pence did have something, I don't have the exact, something about changing people's sexual behavior. You notice whenever they talk about that, they never say I'm going to change a heterosexual into a homosexual. It's always the other way around. Why is that? If you're so concerned why don't you come to me and turn me into a lesbian. I would like to see them do that. He says keeping gays from marrying was not discrimination but an enforcement of god's idea. In 2006 he said gay couples signal societal collapse and in 2007 he opposed a law that would prohibit discrimination against the lgbtq folks and he doesn't believe that the repeal of don't ask, don't tell is good and he rejected Obama's administration director of transgender bathrooms. I think it would be like asking a person to sit down and understand where the Nazi is coming from. I think that would be a difficult thing. That has been done probably. Yeah. There's a movie where the photographer, the guy running it sits down with a Nazi and they talk about it and you see what a devil the Nazi is. It exposes them. That's the thing. You, I'm always sort of on the fence with this because oftentimes people can't have empathy for someone they don't know or see. When you have these sit-downs and personify whatever struggle there is, I am a black woman or I am homosexual, I feel like that can break down barriers. But I don't know people that have met with the administration haven't fared well. Like Steve Harvey met with the administration, Al gore met with the administration. The presidents of the hbcus met with the administration. The black bishops met with the administration and they all -- They had too much experience. You know. I don't know. I had not met and spoken with people for my entire life and career, people with who have vastly different ideas about the world who see the world through different lenses, I wouldn't be the person I am today and learned and experienced so much. Even just being on this show the past four and a half months. When anyone in the white house asked you to show up you go because you should respect the house that it is, what it represents to our country and I recently had this experience myself. I came out yesterday, I talked about it in politico, president trump and Melania trump called me and I 100% took the call and am happy to speak with them. Call me. I would do it, too. I dare him. Call me. Even though he insulted your father you talked to him. I just think we will not get anywhere in this world if we don't communicate with one another. As you're saying we are so tribal and divisive and to -- Go ahead. If someone doesn't acknowledge the fact that you exist or that if you think that gayness is a choice and you are rejecting science, you don't want to reward that behavior either. And you don't want to turn it into a photo-op. You know. We don't want it to become a photo-op. Listen, not everybody can sit down with the opposing folks. This may not be his thing. He just wants to skate. Yes. He doesn't want to do that. Yeah. But the -- what? I mean -- So look, in a second. Yeah. Just in a middle of a conversation here. I'm just saying he doesn't necessarily want to be the person to sit down with this man because I think for him, it is too much of an insult, and I have to say, you know, there are sometimes when you can do it and sometimes when you can't. And when someone continuously tells you that you are wrong in who you are, you just really don't want to be bothered with them. Now I know that you have to be -- I know. Yeah. I'm sure there are lots of people they could be sitting down with. You know. But this I think is a photo-op. I can see both sides. That's what's so difficult for me. I think if we look at his personal experience, I don't think this is the first time this guy has ever experienced homophobia and for one of the leaders of the free world to be encouraging and supporting that, I would imagine triggering -- She says, why should he put himself in that picture? That's right. Why does have to fly to have to sit there and take a photo? Sometimes we have -- Sometimes you do. But he needs to concentrate on skating right now. People watch him, let's make all -- Do what he does, you know. You know, sir, if the vice president actually wants to show some support, go watch him skate. Yep.

