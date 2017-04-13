Girl, 4, narrowly escapes gunfire at barbershop

More
The girl was sitting in a barbershop in Chandler, Arizona, when bullets flew in through a nearby window.
0:27 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl, 4, narrowly escapes gunfire at barbershop
Ending in Arizona surveillance video captures a terrified four year old girl in the middle of a gun fight she was. Sitting inside a barber shop in Chandler the frightened child covers her face as bliss. Fly through a nearby window. When the gunfire finally stops she runs off she suffered only minor injuries from the flying glass two men are under arrest. She's very lucky there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46771526,"title":"Girl, 4, narrowly escapes gunfire at barbershop","duration":"0:27","description":"The girl was sitting in a barbershop in Chandler, Arizona, when bullets flew in through a nearby window.","url":"/US/video/girl-narrowly-escapes-gunfire-barbershop-46771526","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.