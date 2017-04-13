Transcript for Girl, 4, narrowly escapes gunfire at barbershop

Ending in Arizona surveillance video captures a terrified four year old girl in the middle of a gun fight she was. Sitting inside a barber shop in Chandler the frightened child covers her face as bliss. Fly through a nearby window. When the gunfire finally stops she runs off she suffered only minor injuries from the flying glass two men are under arrest. She's very lucky there.

