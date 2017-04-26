Good Samaritan dragged plane crash survivor away from the wreckage

A 21-year-old survivor of a small plane that crashed in Connecticut Monday was dragged away from the fiery scene by a Good Samaritan, according to a witness.
0:25 | 04/26/17

Comments
Transcript for Good Samaritan dragged plane crash survivor away from the wreckage
A new information on that deadly plane crash in Connecticut earlier this week the National Transportation Safety Board says that the father and son. For practice seeing touching go landings on Hanover street. Next hit Meriden. Marcum airport when the small plane bound several times and then roll out. The.

{"id":47025879,"title":"Good Samaritan dragged plane crash survivor away from the wreckage","duration":"0:25","description":"A 21-year-old survivor of a small plane that crashed in Connecticut Monday was dragged away from the fiery scene by a Good Samaritan, according to a witness.","url":"/US/video/good-samaritan-dragged-plane-crash-survivor-wreckage-47025879","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
