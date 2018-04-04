-
Now Playing: 4 feared dead after Marine helicopter crash in California
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan pulls man from burning car
-
Now Playing: Restaurant owner helped victims after YouTube shooting: 'They were just in shock'
-
Now Playing: Loads of undelivered mail found at carrier's home
-
Now Playing: Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter service
-
Now Playing: Major storm system bringing rain, damaging winds to central US
-
Now Playing: 2 firefighters killed in collision between planes on airport runway
-
Now Playing: Media company takes fire for 'false news' scripts
-
Now Playing: Facebook Live captures man's shooting
-
Now Playing: Police say woman claims she was assaulted because she supports Trump
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Active shooter at YouTube's California headquarters
-
Now Playing: Authorities respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ
-
Now Playing: Police respond to active shooter at YouTube's California headquarters
-
Now Playing: Suspect in YouTube headquarters shooting is a woman, police say
-
Now Playing: California lawmakers challenging lethal force law
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma educators, students rally for higher pay and more funding
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in brutal murder of 20-year-old New Jersey student
-
Now Playing: Howard University students demand answers amid financial scandal
-
Now Playing: Footage shows cop hitting protester in rally for Sacramento police shooting victim
-
Now Playing: Video shows 2 skiers falling down a ravine