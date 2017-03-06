Fifth-graders use the latest technology to change a fellow classmate's life

An elementary class used a 3D printer to create a prosthetic hand for a classmate missing a hand; the hand was designed with a Spider-Man theme.
06/03/17

It started with a 380 printer and the fifth grade assignment and went into kids. To invent something that would scholar Rell Walt problem. A challenge for their young minds that teaching more about their giant hearts are merely allow her to tears eleven year old the Ky blue. Take now would lose sight. A brothel. Taking that blessing and deciding to share it with the first greater he'd seen in the halls at lakeshore elementary near Houston and he Christmas longhorns now. What I found most prize won't. And you dismissal and the class worked for weeks with a company called -- able creating this prosthetic. Printing the plastic parts custom fit and designed with a Spider-Man theme. The proof to. Can't just for Joshua Shang. Indian and Alan restraint on the life changer for the six year old and a life lesson for everyone involved Alice soaked. Amazed that. Yes he did it on just how much is gained by giving kind of feel like you think something that I think he'll fuss at him. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47817667,"title":"Fifth-graders use the latest technology to change a fellow classmate's life","duration":"1:17","description":"An elementary class used a 3D printer to create a prosthetic hand for a classmate missing a hand; the hand was designed with a Spider-Man theme.","url":"/US/video/graders-latest-technology-change-fellow-classmates-life-47817667","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
