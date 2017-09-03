Transcript for Grandfather of murdered Indiana teen pleads for public's help to find killer

Little over three weeks ago that court thirteen are girls went missing. February 14 they were found. Victims of available homes. This horrible crime as coronal hole in our families. Never heal. It's a small things seem to hurt the most. Just natural Holler at him to come to dinner. Or in the mornings to get up get ready for school. Been expecting to come through the door after school. To silence when we don't hear their voice. Our girls. We're excited about the upcoming softball season. Just the day before all this happen. They had their equipment out playing catch. Working on their batting in the back yard. Going to the ball field with -- To hone their skills for the upcoming season. Opel never gonna play a single winning again. They're too many ways to count how our lives will forever be impacted. To share here today. I imagine most people listening. To have raised or raising children know how kids can be. A phrase that was jokingly attached to Libby and our family. From asking her to pick up her shoes for school backpack her coat. Her first reply would almost always be I will. In a minute. We joke of her about this all the time. I believe if she were able to speak she would ask people. Please. Give her the one minute she always asked for. To really study the picture and listen to the audio clip. Someone out there knows this person or persons. He someone's neighbor coworker. Family member. Friend and husband were quake and its. If and when any new information is released by law enforcement please take another minute from here today. To review all the information and help us collect the pieces of this puzzle. Both of our friend was a request and everyone to please help abbey and with the look for someone who's recently changed her parents cut their hair shave your started Wear different clothes. Have they changed in some strange manner that it seems little odd. If you think it could be if it didn't say it now is not like that. Go with your initial instinct. Let law enforcement run and information and make that determination. However small it may seem it is extremely vital to capture every tip we can get. Both the girls were heroes. They stuck together. I don't know exactly what happened out there that day. But I imagine there was probably an opportunity for one or both there to separate and try to make or break different ways. Those girls love each other there were good friends neither one of them left each other side. Both those girls are heroes in my book this is a hurdle and a path we're going down that. Bring the pain will always be there forever. But this is a hurdle that needs to be. Knock down and with the help of law enforcement I truly believe it will but we need somebody out there somebody knows something somebody perhaps too. Know this person recognized that words and I encourage them to call in. And give us their vital piece of information and no matter how small it may seem it may fit into another piece of the puzzle that will help put closure this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.