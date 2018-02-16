Transcript for Grandmother reports grandson for school shooting plot

We're learning some new details about a school shooting plot in Washington State that was actually foiled by the suspect's grandmother. Police say an eighteen year old student from Asus high school in Everett. Was about ready to raid the campus with guns and grenades. But his grandmother called 911 interest found a semi automatic rifle in a guitar case and some disturbing entries in his journal. What I'm reporting and I'm fine being. Com journal entries from my grandson. Com. Thank you planning to remove comment have ain't mass shooting there one of the high school. Just imagine that phone call there well police credit a grandmother for preventing. What could have been another school shooting tragedy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.