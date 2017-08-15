'The Great American Eclipse,' Monday, starting at 1 pm ET LIVE on ABC

Watch the special live coverage, led by David Muir, of the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. in 38 years. You can share your pictures to be a part of this historic [del: live] event. "The Great American Eclipse" airs Monday at 1 p.m
0:30 | 08/15/17

Transcript for 'The Great American Eclipse,' Monday, starting at 1 pm ET LIVE on ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

