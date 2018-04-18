Transcript for Gusty winds spread wildfires in Plains as big storm moves east

Cooler temperatures today are expected to help fire crews in northwest Oklahoma battle wildfires that are being described as epic and historic. Two people have been killed and more than fifty homes and buildings have been damaged or destroyed. But 625. Square miles have burned so far in those flames are moving fast in one case officials say a fire spread across eight miles. In just three hours. And time now for a look at your weather forecast for this Wednesday morning. Good morning as far as the fires a concern still parched conditions would red flag warning stop all of New Mexico. Going into Texas Oklahoma even leaning into portions of Kansas. Then the winds posing problems particularly for Colorado just east of the Denver area going into Nebraska and Kansas in addition to that we will have some beneficial rain that'll slide through Denver at least slow down the fires just to touch and then too much precipitation. And the most into part of country get six to twelve inches in some areas along I ninety and AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Williams.

