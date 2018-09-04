Transcript for Haley blasts Assad and Russia, vows 'US will respond'

The day we prayed would never come. Has come again. Chemical weapons have once again been used on Syrian men women and children. Who don't fits. Only a monster. Done this. Only a monster target civilians and then ensures that there are no ambulances. To transfer the wounded. No hospitals to save their lives no doctors or medicine to ease their pain. The monster who was responsible for these attacks has no conscience. Not even to be shot by pictures of dead children. The Russian regime whose hands are all covered in the blood of Syrian children cannot be ashamed. By pictures of its victims. We tried that before. We must not overlook Russian Iran's roles in enabling the aside regime's murderous destruction. Russia and Iran have military advisors at a sides airfields and operation centers. Russian officials are on the ground helping direct the regime's starved and surrender campaign. And a rainy an allied forces do much of the dirty work Russia could stop this senseless slaughter. If that one. But it stands with the Asad regime and supports. Without any hesitation. There can be no more rationalizations. For our failure to act the international community must not let this happen. We are beyond showing pictures of dead babies. We are beyond appeals to conscience. We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done. History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either. Discharged its duty. We're demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria. Either way the United States will respond.

