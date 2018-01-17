Transcript for New Hampshire man vanishes during swim in Guatemalan lake

Guatemalan authorities and volunteers are continuing to look for Justin boo Scott a 27 year old man originally from ten more. He was there on what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation with a friend and his family. On January 6 of vacationers were here at Laguna de ya Reza a late Qaeda remotes but apparently safe area of Guatemala. The missing man's brother Ben's house that's Justin went out first swim by himself. He told his friends that he would swim to the other side rats and return. But just it never came back. It wouldn't be out of the ordinary for him to wanna go first where Mike that's. And and we feel pretty confident that. It's swimming ability not work at whether the current situation. His family describes Justin as an extraordinary individual. He was a three sport athlete at hold Ernest Pratt went on to Brandeis University. And worked as a counselor for victims of sexual violence before taking a career break. To work is a bartender at a restaurant in Waltham Massachusetts. This search for just seeing continued for several days before resource is began to run out. At which point his brother started a go find me page the funds have allowed local volunteers to keep the search going. They've warmed our heart to. DC. The support content how selfless people parent. Content throughout this process and we're all still hoping for the positive outcome that he'd just. Helen turned himself somewhere in. That it's just matter finding him.

