Transcript for Harvard revokes student acceptances over offensive memes

So, here's proof and if you have young people at home, bring them in for this because this is going to be proof that even the smartest kids can be clueless on social media. The students accepted into Harvard started a Facebook group and had obscene memes that got their acceptances pulled as a result. Now, you would think they were bright kids, but why didn't they realize that these things will come back and bite you in the behind? It wasn't even that they posted them. I think they're revealers of character. To me when you think of the kids you're sending off, I'd be mortified if my child participated in these activities and I think it's Harvard's right to do this because they're associating and putting their brand on these children. Not children, they're now adults. But the idea that they found humor in any of this, because they referenced the holocaust, abuse of minors. It was racist. It was pretty significant. I can't show them of course but they did talk about the holocaust. They talked about Mexican -- Which isn't funny. There's no angle you can come at that. One of them says when a Mexican kid hangs himself in a school bathroom, it's pinata time. Not funny. But this meme thing is going on. Apparently this is going on with a lot of ivy league schools. They have these meme Facebook -- A lot of schools. A lot of schools this is going to know -- Trying to outdo each other. The argument that I'm hearing and I discussed this on "Gma" this morning, this topic, that this is a freedom of speech issue. Why shouldn't they be allowed to trade this kind of information. They can but then they pay for the kwengsz. There are consequences. What's interesting, Harvard said and the parents are fighting back saying, listen, they were on a private Facebook page. They haven't metric lated right now. Your kids are not going. Harvard said no. They don't want -- because you know what? Even if it is a free speech issue, it is a free speech issue, but if I am the institution, I don't want your kids in my school. They have the right to do that. Says they can retractor rescind an offer based on, get this, honesty, maturity -- if a student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her hones honesty, maturity or moral character. Those parents have been coming to their rescue their whole lives. That's why they are this way. It's Avery popular thing to go after people who make jokes that are inappropriate right now. So, I'm not defending these kids. They sound like a bunch of jerks. But there is a place for humor sometimes that alleviates anxiety and pressure on you, and you're scared of the world and you make a joke. It's a defense -- No. Pinata time, if a Mexican kid hangs himself it's pinata time, not funny, not good. I agree with that. Let me tell you when Joan rivers was working -- we miss her. I wonder what she would be saying about what's going on right now with comedians. There was a documentary about her called Joan rivers, a piece of work. In it she's on the stage somewhere in the country, I forget where, and she makes a joke about somebody deaf. Somebody in the audience yells that's inappropriate, I'm deaf or my daughter's deaf or somebody's deaf and this is what$- she said. Let me tell you what comedy is about. Comedy is to make everyone laugh at everything and deal with things. Okay? So that is her position about comedy, and people -- About comedy? Yes. Now she was funny so she got away with a lot of things. I love Joan rivers. He's one of my favorite and I agree with you on comedy but one thing I loved about her, she owned responsibility in that game. If she said something -- no one is saying these kids at Harvard couldn't say it. She didn't apologize. She said whatever consequences I bear, I bear. This is my brand. Say that word again. She owned it? No. Brand? No. Consequence. You can do anything, you can say anything, you can do anything. You have free speech rights, you have all of that. But it does not mean that other people are going to respond the way you want them to. Kathy griffin has discovered this. Bill Maher has discovered this. Piers Morgan. Piers Morgan. And now the kids have discovered it. The reason I said young people should come into the room, it's because you should all know, these schools that you go to, they're looking at your stuff, they're checking on you. We seem to be fighting the same fight though that Lenny Bruce fought about 75 years ago about free speech and being able to say what you want to say. They can say it but the consequence -- They don't want to face the consequences of their actions. Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never harm me.

