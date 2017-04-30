Haunting anniversary of missing girl

The search continues for Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from a hotel room in Portugal 10 years ago; her parents were dining less than 200 feet away when the girl vanished.
1:09 | 04/30/17

We believe nor stolen. On tons Madeleine McCann parents ten years after that unexplained disappearance are still convinced. She's alive while since no have sentenced continue negative names in it I think is still the. Police chief leading the hunt for Madeleine. Determined to crack the case they're awesome significant investigative avenues that witnesses thing wings and is very worthwhile. Left alone with her younger twin siblings in a Portuguese hotel room Madeleine then almost four. Vanished without a Trace the case has spawned multiple theories kidnapped by Gypsies a pedophile ring. Or a robbery gone wrong. Even Gerry and Kate McCann her once suspects. The mystery captivated the world. This is that last composite photo madly in as a nine year old she'll be fourteen in May know. Pittance going to pop on this child in western north for sale ten. The terms Stanton that we just don't have any incidents. For now the police investigation continues but what happened on that night ten years ago when Madeleine McCann disappeared. Still remains a mystery.

