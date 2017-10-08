Head coach surprises college football kicker with full scholarship

Coach P.J. Fleck and a local young fan of the University of Minnesota football team surprised Justin Juenemann, a red-shirt senior kicker on the team, with a paid scholarship.
08/10/17

