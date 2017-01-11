Hero NYPD cop who took down terror suspect makes statement

"Although I feel we were just doing our job ... I understand the importance of yesterday's events," NYPD Officer Ryan Nash said today.
0:40 | 11/01/17

Transcript for Hero NYPD cop who took down terror suspect makes statement
Hello thanks for coming. But it was officer Ryan it. I appreciate the public recognition of the accident myself my colts yesterday. Although I feel we're just doing our job like thousands of all officers. Do every day. I understand the importance of yesterday's events and a rolling plain and very for the recognition. We have received I just want to thank my family friends. For their support and all of responding officers assisted me. However due to nature that any criminal case I can navigate for a public statements about the incidents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

