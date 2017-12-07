High-speed chase caught on police dashcam

More
This dashcam video shows police pursuing an allegedly stolen vehicle when the suspect crashed into Mississippi River. The suspect was taken to the hospital.
0:31 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High-speed chase caught on police dashcam

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48601252,"title":"High-speed chase caught on police dashcam","duration":"0:31","description":"This dashcam video shows police pursuing an allegedly stolen vehicle when the suspect crashed into Mississippi River. The suspect was taken to the hospital.","url":"/US/video/high-speed-chase-caught-police-dashcam-48601252","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.