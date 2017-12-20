Holiday travel likely to be disrupted by rain, snow in much of country

Rain in the Northwest, South and East will disrupt travel plans.
3:00 | 12/20/17

Powerful storms are on the move bringing heavy snow to some areas cell has blanketed parts of Washington State look at that. Winter wonderland area until dad is where to storm warnings are in effect across Iraqis is that system moves east. And today there could be as much as two inches of rain in some parts of the south here's ABC's ginger zee. And. Then that's for example dense fog advisory less than a quarter mile visibility some heavy rains on the move and a Little Rock. And that's gonna move along that warm front to even South Carolina and North Carolina then we have to turn west because the winter alerts are consuming the west. Las Vegas for example and high wind warning conceal the snow already twenty inches in parts of Washington State in the cascades but look what happens Denver. Through Minneapolis on Thursday you could see snow. In heating your travel and then it becomes all rain warmer warm core system as it heads to the East Coast Saturday night. Ginger CA BC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

