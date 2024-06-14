Some areas have recorded more than 2 feet of rain since Tuesday.

More rain in the forecast as dangerous flooding inundates South Florida

Relentless rain has inundated South Florida this week, flooding neighborhoods, stranding drivers and canceling flights -- and the threat isn't over.

North Miami has been overwhelmed by 21.7 inches of rain this week.

People traveling navigate flooded sections of streets as heavy rains continue for a third day in Naples on June 13, 2024. Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today

A person walks next to stuck cars, in a flooded neighborhood in Hallandale Beach, Florida, June 13, 2024. Cristobal Herrera-ulashkevich/epa/Shutterstock

A car is driven along a flooded street in Hallandale Beach, Fla., on Thursday morning, June 13, 2024. Saul Martinez/The New York Times

An abandoned car sits submerged in flood waters near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 13, 2024, after heavy rainfall hit the area. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Oscar Trejo sits in a car after putting the vehicle into neutral as he helps attempt to pull it out of the canal on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The vehicle's driver said she drove into the canal after following the GPS directions and couldn't see the actual road because of the flood waters. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Friday, another 5 inches of rain is possible.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning of potentially significant flash flooding from Miami to Hollywood to Homestead to the Everglades.

Flood waters surround homes on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Tropical moisture passing through the area has caused flooding due to the heavy rain. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In an aerial view, people check on a car stuck in a flooded street on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In an aerial view, flood waters inundate a neighborhood on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Flood watches will remain in effect through Friday evening for Fort Myers, Naples, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Then, over the weekend, some light rain is in the forecast.

A person uses a kayak to float through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. Joe Raedle/Getty Images