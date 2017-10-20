Transcript for Homeless veteran rescues victim from car crash

It was a very apparent that situation this chaotic and bloody two cars colliding and it amber eyes intersection. You heard the boom. This will but to Travis Wilson this was called hell night. Is trained to go on the con. In situations and medical. Travis says he was a US navy corpsman who fell on hard times and is now homeless. In came to us today looking for emergency how thing he was actually applying for housing with an organization called operation sacred trust when he heard the crash. She in this split second his that I think you know somebody may need help would get around the corner and I see what's going on speeds up and right up there I just turn it on industry and the vehicle. Sprinting he sees them mangled metal and theories Travis in the red reaching right into the white car to help the men inside. What kind of. Or I got yeah it's like putting a neck caller. On them salt from from having their net and for you this is just as his instant decisions. We checked Travis does have a criminal record for theft traffic violations in drugs but. Two people who just met at what he did here she knows what he's worth. Travis stayed on scene. Until paramedics arrived. I think we've seen it doesn't merit that vehicle catches on fire doesn't matter I'm there would him. We needed it for gun Donald and Doug these people made difference. I hope so.

