Homicide charges filed in disappearance of 4 Pa. men

More
Two 20-year-old men have been charged with multiple counts of homicide in the slayings of four young men in southeast Pennsylvania, authorities said.
3:32 | 07/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homicide charges filed in disappearance of 4 Pa. men

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48644187,"title":"Homicide charges filed in disappearance of 4 Pa. men","duration":"3:32","description":"Two 20-year-old men have been charged with multiple counts of homicide in the slayings of four young men in southeast Pennsylvania, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/homicide-charges-filed-disappearance-pa-men-48644187","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.