Transcript for Horse-riding teen denied service at Starbucks drive-thru gets another chance

On room Arizona cowgirl. Aspin's war scout is a family member she. Loves attention he's very cuddly Aspin also love Starbucks associate afraid decided it added a town for a lot today we attempted to take them say the senate stretch their. Didn't exactly those plans apparently Deborah Reese still was it down for horsing around. We were given any reason just. We can't take your ordered me and my friend we're gonna get trapped she knows stress and a couple live stream for the horses and it's too bad because scout. Really likes cookies and cooked cream. But the trip was really a treat for Aspen on her birthday. He didn't ask for many gymnasts burn games she just simply wanted to go to the lake notices are crimes and surveyor ablaze and so if you're out how to make you have been barring. We CN happening another place another people. Indeed the Internet is littered with Starbucks force drive through videos a company spokesperson told us officially. They're drive there was four cars only saying that's for animal rider Ian employees' safety. But adding the horse just cop the breeze to a little off guard and with some advance noticed next time. They'll find a way to serve all creatures. We support star bags because they're very accepting. And so we were disappointed that we kind of got turned aside from such a great companies I'm Jason Walther on ABC fifteen Arizona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.