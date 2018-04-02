-
Now Playing: Easy Super Bowl party food ideas
-
Now Playing: How much food will be consumed for the game day?
-
Now Playing: Hottest wings in coldest city to host Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Amtrak train collision causes derailment in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: NFL stars shine at parties ahead of the big game
-
Now Playing: Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign and 'shelfie' donation
-
Now Playing: Women suing Monster Energy share stories of alleged discrimination, harassment
-
Now Playing: Massive security effort and concerns over flu at Minneapolis
-
Now Playing: Police dashcam footage shows suspect allegedly assaulting an officer in Georgia
-
Now Playing: A family of Eagles fans surprise their father with tickets to the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Uma Thurman speaks out against Harvey Weinstein to NY Times columnist
-
Now Playing: A viral video shows a drone flying dangerously close to a commercial jet in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: The employee responsible for the Hawaii missile alert tells his story
-
Now Playing: A man who allegedly sold ammunition to the Vegas shooter has been arrested
-
Now Playing: Eagle fan dad surprised by his sons with Super Bowl trip
-
Now Playing: ICE arrests father of 3
-
Now Playing: The man who triggered a false missile alarm in Hawaii is speaking out for the first time
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis makes massive security effort for Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Charges against suspect who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter
-
Now Playing: Father apologizes after lunging at Larry Nassar in court