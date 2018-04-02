Transcript for Hottest wings in coldest city to host Super Bowl

I'm here in Minneapolis. Called the city never host the super ball the furthest north but also city. Where my index was found. And roller blades were invented. Greg in your little weary this town. In the hours before the super. That's what and other. Who has called sing you decide to stay off in search of some hot wings because Americans are expected to one point three billion of them this weekend. Thank you. It's annoying me. Off. Ghosts we thought the pain and seeds Minnesota Minneapolis is honestly we're finally taking go liners. The city's ordinance against them but can get out there night and insect convenience are the bark in the fight cancer some incredible Minnesota. Earlier we got them there twice but playing. Well I am calling. Good night. Are done renminbi. It's. There you're gonna make a good morning do you guys. Well we're Daria after president wearing thin notebook you're a little little. Or. It is don't back I had no panacea the have you guys are reading more importantly creating. CNN and the big game guy has. Evening million. Like a math. It go home and true. The molesters out. All flavors. Volume to cool off one edge but this. After that exactly means taking short breaks from our way into an unnamed outside. Snowing. Rollerblading. So it would fall. Must begin at the contains 78 football fields. A lot of publicity around Super Bowl safety to you. Miami night behind me. Almost when he badgers after the Mighty Ducks rolled to love America. Retrace their skis. Before pushing it up and match. Greek tragedy anchors prize today did you last normalcy has gotten so bad out of buffalo they out of buffalo wings. Exact Booth every diet. I'm really benefits. It. Is it. One night and they won't because. An estimated to have plagiarized before and now to a final windows. Thanks Maggie average hotel. The dual and I dollars in bullets get in we're onions. Last stock. We've done play back. Wings at least today at least I got my plate cleared with your stock at the last line. During an index the exit. Now we even knew that man. Black. Black. Flat flat. And we'll. Or. Are. Back back back back back back back back back back back back. Back I. They CNN. Now they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.