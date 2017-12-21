Transcript for Houston newborn may have been abducted by woman, police say

If you want progress we laughable your shoulders. You go out ahead. But we're not gonna stop when I'm stopped searching wanted to stop looking for you week because the floors Stanley deserves a house tamale in their hands. She mr. Police have issued an AMBER Alert for the baby they're also offering a 5000 dollar reward. And asking the public to be especially aware of anyone who suddenly has a child.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.