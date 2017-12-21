Houston newborn may have been abducted by woman, police say

More
A family member discovered Carolina Flores, 33, dead with multiple stab wounds in a northeast Houston apartment Tuesday morning, and her daughter, Chamali Flores, was nowhere to be found, authorities said.
0:41 | 12/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston newborn may have been abducted by woman, police say
If you want progress we laughable your shoulders. You go out ahead. But we're not gonna stop when I'm stopped searching wanted to stop looking for you week because the floors Stanley deserves a house tamale in their hands. She mr. Police have issued an AMBER Alert for the baby they're also offering a 5000 dollar reward. And asking the public to be especially aware of anyone who suddenly has a child.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51927908,"title":"Houston newborn may have been abducted by woman, police say","duration":"0:41","description":"A family member discovered Carolina Flores, 33, dead with multiple stab wounds in a northeast Houston apartment Tuesday morning, and her daughter, Chamali Flores, was nowhere to be found, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/houston-newborn-abducted-woman-police-51927908","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.