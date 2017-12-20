Transcript for Houston newborn goes missing after mother's fatal stabbing

Investigators returned to the apartment where Carolina Flores was found murdered they talked to neighbors looked for clues. Because her six week old daughter Channel 8 Flores is still missing. Here's the breakdown of the last 44 hours police think Carolina was killed just the form new neighbor saw her alive yesterday morning. Just before 4 PM detectives were called the mother was found by a family member stamped to death. And Al Gore and a half later the AMBER Alert for little shine LA it was issued. Police said her father was a person of interest and so was that pollute Toyota Celek he standing in product. Then at 10 o'clock last night the father was found in San Antonio he told police he did not kill Carolina. Police say that blue car is an even Hayes and it's no longer linked to the AMBER Alert. I prayed that they that is Payton meanwhile family is a wreck hoping Sean LA isn't hurt or worse and their grieving. And mother killer has not been caught. I'm going to miss him that I am I am I'm gonna Mitsubishi is what I'm. She did a better place is I used to train anymore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.