Transcript for Human error allegedly to blame for compromised eggs and embryos, tank supplier says

I brought these to several attorneys representing UH patients after we learned according to that its manufacturer. UH wasn't following basic guidelines or instructions. They were duct tape in the car together and opening it it wouldn't crash. And it crash Cleveland attorney Tom Merriman currently represents more than 100 patients and families affected by the failure in UH is fertility lap. Many of them. Lost their chance at having a biological child and he sat down with me today after news five reported the manufacturer. UH is storage tank custom by eugenics systems. Confirmed that UH staff weren't following basic instructions and equipment guidelines the this new information that the investigation of their cases attorney Lydia Floyd who is involved a pending class action told me in an email quote. These failures highlight that we need rules and laws that govern how UH infertility clinics around the country. Protect individuals and families eggs and embryos and attorney Robert F did cello telling me quote. It's clear what happened UH totally neglected to take care of thousands of embryos and it leaves a question. What is left to fight about anymore. I found this video on the tank manufacturers YouTube account. The demonstrates how it iso thermal storage unit like the one the company confirmed UH was using. Operates. This video further explains the information the company shared with us when explaining quote. UH chose to use a container filling method to pour liquid nitrogen into the top. But quote the tank is not designed to be filled with liquid nitrogen being poured into the top of the tank their product manuals stating quote. Important it is not recommended to attempt to manually fill. Quote this is it incorrect film that fit and will cause liquid nitrogen to come into contact with the stored samples. We don't know what role that played. In compromise mistakes and embryos. There's talk with temperature fluctuation. But how about the fact that they hoard the liquid nitrogen on to the samples. It's in the manual it's clear you don't do that. Another video on their account demonstrates how each tank model is set up. Explaining each tank and be adjusted and ready for storage and less than a week. And we now know UH had access to a backup tank for nearly four months to the day of the failure. Which you have it has opened up the window of time that we can look at in his opened up. The possibility of insiders. Whistle blowers of confidential sources to come forward and talk. What happens now I as university hospital spokes people for comment on this new information when I first reported it last night. I checked it on that request today I still don't have anything back from them but if we do get a statement that. We'll put that on line. Bring in Cleveland and terror and Alina is my.

