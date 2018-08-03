Transcript for Hundreds of cars stranded on New Jersey highway for hours following nor'easter

A second nor'easter is pounding the East Coast white out conditions for much of the day up to three inches of snow and hour for New York City to Philadelphia. In some areas. Thunder snow. In Philadelphia. Members of the northeastern women's basketball team use their muscles to push their bonds out of the snow. Commuters at a standstill drivers on several New Jersey highways were stranded for hours including an ABC news sound technician. What I heard was that it was tracked to trail judge was. And I guess I don't know if they have done loaded I just out of state did eventually the idea. Nearly 3000 flights were canceled another 2100 delayed. Give on a flat Earth Day. Trains ground to a halt. Stack. Because there's no power West Haven high winds howled across the northeast downed power lines in Golston flames. Customers already without power for days hits a second time now right this second storm we just want power again. I. How I get this. Folks are frustrated and I'm the company among them we got a dual post mortem and figure out. How we can still of Tony out thousand outages and then of course have this endless are elect signs ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.