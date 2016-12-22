-
Now Playing: Holiday Travel Troubles During One of the Busiest Travel Times of the Year
-
Now Playing: Two Storms to Hit by Christmas Eve, One in the West and the Another in the East
-
Now Playing: Ikea Tentatively Agrees to Pay $50M in Deaths of 3 Toddlers
-
Now Playing: New Concerns Arise About E-Cigarette Batteries After an Explosion on a City Bus in Fresno, California
-
Now Playing: Jeopardy Winner Cindy Stowell Dies Before Her Episodes Aired
-
Now Playing: 24 Injured in NYC High-Rise Fire
-
Now Playing: Husband and Wife Die Just Hours Apart After Nearly 64 Years of Marriage
-
Now Playing: Old Faithful Erupts in Freezing Temperatures
-
Now Playing: Massive Wall of Sea Smoke Over Lake Superior
-
Now Playing: Man's Christmas Spirit 'Through the Roof' With Huge Christmas Tree
-
Now Playing: Top Headlines of 2016
-
Now Playing: Eric LeGrand's Mission of Kindness
-
Now Playing: Couple Answers Letters to Santa Sent to Apartment
-
Now Playing: Holiday 911: Hacks to Survive the Season
-
Now Playing: 11-Year-Old Calls 911 From Closet During Home Invasion
-
Now Playing: Dashcam Shows Semitrailer Driver Swerve off Highway
-
Now Playing: NC Lawmakers Fail to Repeal HB2 'Bathroom Bill'
-
Now Playing: Holiday Weather Forecast
-
Now Playing: Man Suffers 3rd-Degree Burns After E-Cigarette Explodes
-
Now Playing: E-Cigarette Explodes in California Man's Pocket