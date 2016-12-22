Husband and Wife Die Just Hours Apart After Nearly 64 Years of Marriage

Hospital staffers pushed the couple's beds next to each other so they could spend their last moments together.
1:48 | 12/22/16

Transcript for Husband and Wife Die Just Hours Apart After Nearly 64 Years of Marriage
In order to. Not that I know like yesterday. He waits and if she's brush entertained asked her to marry him. I think that's what lamb. Click. News and. He said that his kidneys were fighting. She stars have and I really bad headache she was having my brain anger is both of them ended of them same hospital. From that point she lasted about today so I had lain down next to them and just tell us tell and then mom has fast when that happened. It was kind of life. Discount like his house here. This thing. Tell them of that if you won't go Salem this water right Michelle. It's like god made their travel lion joins. And they went together you know it's just early sleep.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":44355911,"title":"Husband and Wife Die Just Hours Apart After Nearly 64 Years of Marriage","duration":"1:48","description":"Hospital staffers pushed the couple's beds next to each other so they could spend their last moments together.","url":"/US/video/husband-wife-die-hours-64-years-marriage-44355911","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
