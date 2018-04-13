Transcript for ID of baby girl found dead in suitcase is unknown

And we're learning more about the baby found dead inside a suitcase in Jersey City. Medical examiner revealing last night that the infant was either Hispanic or African American was a little girl. About ten months old her body was discovered on Wednesday by a Port Authority worker inside a pink suitcase near the path train tracks. The cause of death is still being investigated.

