ID of baby girl found dead in suitcase is unknown

The remains were found by a Port Authority employee during a routine inspection.
0:21 | 04/13/18

Transcript for ID of baby girl found dead in suitcase is unknown
And we're learning more about the baby found dead inside a suitcase in Jersey City. Medical examiner revealing last night that the infant was either Hispanic or African American was a little girl. About ten months old her body was discovered on Wednesday by a Port Authority worker inside a pink suitcase near the path train tracks. The cause of death is still being investigated.

