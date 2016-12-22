Ikea Tentatively Agrees to Pay $50 Million in Deaths of 3 Toddlers Due to Falling Dressers

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has tentatively agreed to pay $50 million to the families of three toddlers after dressers manufactured by the company tipped over, killing the children, according to the law firm representing the families.
Transcript for Ikea Tentatively Agrees to Pay $50 Million in Deaths of 3 Toddlers Due to Falling Dressers
IKEA has agreed to a fifty million dollar settlement in the wrongful death claims of the families of three topless the babies killed when they were pinned under fall in furniture. The Dresser tipped over. Alleged eye Kia to roll call 59 million furniture units within the last six months. Part of IKEA settlement includes donating money to children's hospitals and to organizations devoted to child safety.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

