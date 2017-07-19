Police ID another victim of John Wayne Gacy

An Illinois sheriff's office said Wednesday that it has identified a Minnesota runaway as one of the victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
1:14 | 07/19/17

Transcript for Police ID another victim of John Wayne Gacy

