Indiana teacher arrested for allegedly doing drugs

More
Investigators said that 24-year-old Samantha Cox allegedly used a mixture of cocaine and heroin.
0:22 | 11/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indiana teacher arrested for allegedly doing drugs
And in Indiana high school teachers under arrest after her students say they caught her on camera and doing drugs. The video shows a high school English teacher apparently cutting up a white powdery substance then leaning over it'd. All this happening in a classroom 24 year old Samantha Cox was arrested after the students alerted the staff investigators say they believe the teacher had a mixture of cocaine and heroin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51360287,"title":"Indiana teacher arrested for allegedly doing drugs","duration":"0:22","description":"Investigators said that 24-year-old Samantha Cox allegedly used a mixture of cocaine and heroin.","url":"/US/video/indiana-teacher-arrested-allegedly-caught-camera-drugs-51360287","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.