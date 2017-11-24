Transcript for Indiana teacher arrested for allegedly doing drugs

And in Indiana high school teachers under arrest after her students say they caught her on camera and doing drugs. The video shows a high school English teacher apparently cutting up a white powdery substance then leaning over it'd. All this happening in a classroom 24 year old Samantha Cox was arrested after the students alerted the staff investigators say they believe the teacher had a mixture of cocaine and heroin.

