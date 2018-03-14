Transcript for Infant among 4 dead in apparent triple-murder suicide in Brooklyn

I'd chanted sound over the Brownsville section of Brooklyn where police are investigating the deaths of four people inside an apartment at 345. Baffert avenue the discovery of the bodies the speech shortly before 5 o'clock this morning. Inside a parking for her aunt all of them. Shot to death of one of them a child initial reports from police. Is that they are investigating this at eight triple murder suicide but obviously this investigation now ongoing but again one of those bodies is that of a child after where people can't get enough work in Brooklyn. Reporting live over France they'll change soon channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.